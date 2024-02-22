30 minutes ago

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, famously known as Lil Win, has explained the viral video in which he was attacking actress Martha Ankomah.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Lil Win claimed the video in question, which sparked widespread speculation, was a scene from a movie he was working on.

He clarified that, the snippet circulating online was taken out of context.

“The video I did is a movie. I was acting… I was not angry. I had done some makeup,” he explained, indicating his intent to leave the resolution of the issue to legal professionals.

Martha Ankomah has sued Lil Win for denigrating her reputation. The writ commands Lil Win to appear in court within eight days to respond to the allegations.

Ahead of the court hearing, Lil Win underscored the need for unity and collaboration among industry stakeholders.

Looking into the future, Lil Win is hoping to break international boundaries.

“I want to go international. The investors should come and take me there,” he said, emphasizing his dedication to reaching new heights in his career.