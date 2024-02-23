3 hours ago

Fameye has shared his story of how he was made to buy various "holy" items to overcome poverty and achieve success in his music career.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on February 22, 2024, the Highlife artiste, said he used to struggle a lot and look for spiritual solutions from different pastors who gave him holy handkerchiefs and oils, hoping to make it big in the industry.

However, none of these things worked for him. He added that at no point did he moot the idea of using black magic.

“I tried all kinds of holy handkerchiefs, oils and so on, but they did not work. I was moving from one pastor to another so I don’t even know which one was supposed to work for me.

"But I never did juju because I am not strong enough and I have a gentle spirit, otherwise, I would have done it because I have suffered a lot,” he disclosed.

Fameye added that when he turned to God and trusted him, he was blessed, and he has been a household name ever since.