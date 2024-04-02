1 hour ago

Ghanaian entertainment pundit and artiste manager, Mr Logic, has addressed what he says were misconceptions surrounding his statement on daily expenditures.

Recall that in a previous interview with ZionFelix, Mr Logic revealed that he spends GH₵8,000 daily.

This amount, he claimed, covers his various expenses as a figure in the entertainment industry, including GH₵1,000 on fuel.

His statement was met with backlash from social media users who accused him of lying.

In an interview on 3FM on April 1, Mr Logic explained that the figure was not solely for personal use but included business-related expenses as well.

“Where people are getting it wrong is that they think I’m talking about spending as in buying food and eating. It's not like that. It's business expenditures along with personal expenditures,” he said.

He said he was being misquoted in the reports and emphasised that his expenditure is due to the work he puts into his various ventures; many of which the public is not aware of.

“They misquoted me, that's why we're having that problem. But then the expenditure is real. I mean, based on the work that we put in.

"I have businesses that people don't know about. My fashion business, my farms, and all those, they don't know about them,” he added.