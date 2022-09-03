2 hours ago

It was Ghana's final game before going to play at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil the spiritual home of football.

The Black Stars had lined up a high-profile friendly game against the Netherlands and most players playing that game knew they were destined to be a part of the 23-man squad that will represent Ghana in Brazil.

But perhaps fate had a gloomy prospect for Ghanaian defender Jerry Akaminko who was indeed left to his fate as he was injured after then Eskisehirspor guardsman landed awkwardly on an ankle after an aerial challenge.

It was perhaps the last action of the game in which Ghana lost one nil courtesy of a Robin Van Persie goal, as a crestfallen defender knew right away that his chances of going to the World Cup were gone.

The defender who now plays in the gulf region for Ohod Al-Medina, says he has been neglected by the Ghana Football Association despite the Association footing all his medical bills but he adds he will not lay blame on anyone.

He was speaking in an interview with Happy FM, where he disclosed that no one from the GFA kept in touch with only his teammates who called him.

"They [officials] had other players they wanted to count on so if you can't play, they won't mind you. I never had a single call from anybody to check up on me. It was only my teammates who would call me and talk to me," he said.

"You are not part of the team so if you are not part of the team, who is calling to check up on you for what?

"I wasn't surprised because it's not a new thing. I'm not the only player who got injured in the national team and no one check up on me or is given attention. So I just motivated myself and focused ahead," emotional Akaminko concluded.