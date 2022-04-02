4 hours ago

On May 12, 2019, the wife of Ghanaian popular actor, Chris Attoh, Bettie Jenifer was shot dead by a gun man.

Maryland Police reported that Jenifer was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Greenbelt as she left the office building where she worked.

A further report by witnesses stated that Jenifer saw a man with a gun standing in the parking lot. As she tried to run away, the gunman chased her, and shot her twice.

Police said they believed she was the victim of targeted killing and that the gunman was at large.

A tweet by Chris Attoh after the demise of his wife courted rumours that he was a suspect in the death of his late wife.

However speaking for the first time, almost 2 years after the demise of his wife, Chris has debunked all the rumours.

He told Zion Felix in the interview sighted by GhanaWeb that though he was invited by the police for questioning, he was never a suspect in the case.

"The tweet was about being honest in relationships...but I will take the opportunity to say this here now that I was never a suspect in Betty's murder. I will never be, I loved Betty very much and in cases like these, it is natural for law enforcement to speak to loved ones and close ones but by all means, you are not to be labelled as a suspect. If I did anything, then I probably won't be here. And so I will take the opportunity to clear that I have never been a suspect," he told the host.

Asked by the host if he married his late wife purposely for American papers, he answered, "As much I would like to speak on that, we would not speak about Betty."

He then reiterated that he will not speak about issues related to his late wife out of respect he has for and the love they shared.

"Out of respect for my loved ones and everything I went through, I have decided not to speak on events that happened then. It is also a way of cherishing the love that we shared...It is in the past now."

Meanwhile, it was revealed that the deceased was married to one Kendrick Jenifer who is currently in jail over drug-related issues.

Reports say Kendrick had threatened Bettie Jenifer after seeing wedding photographs of his estranged wife and Attoh.

Source:Ghanaweb