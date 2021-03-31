3 hours ago

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah says he is more than qualified to be appointed unto the Parliamentary Service Board as at a point, his party considered him to contest the Speaker of Parliament position for the 8th parliament, MyNewsGh.com reports.

In an interview on CitiTv’s ‘Face To Face’ program with Umaru Sanda Amadu monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah who is popularly known as ‘General Mosquito’ explained that he did not lobby for his position but his competence made him merit the nomination.

He revealed that he has known the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin for a very long time and they’ve both helped each other in various capacities so the Speaker being in a new position of power and realizing his competence is needed, he doesn’t see anything wrong with that.

“I was nominated by my party to contest for the Speaker election. I’m sure you heard it. I said to them that even a dead NPP member won’t vote for me so I declined.

Bagbin has other qualities, besides that Alban qualification as a Lawyer gave him added advantage and we did everything possible, you saw me. We did everything possible to ensure that he was elected as Speaker of Parliament on that day. He has served as Deputy Speaker before and I know he is very much liked.

If not for the aggression of the NPP, I’m sure he would have won with more than fifty votes.

It is Speaker who says Asiedu Nketiah can do the job so I want him. That ends it and as you know, it is only the NPP who have issue with my nomination.

I’m surprise that Kyei Mensah Bonsu is complaining of who should be appointed and who shouldn’t be appointed as a board member. President Kufour was the first board member of Bui Power and he was reporting to then Minister and the Minister reports to him. It wasn’t a mistake. Kyei Mensah was the whip then and it was a whole debate in parliament so what is he talking about. If a sitting President can be a board member, why can’t Asiedu Nketiah who isn’t a President? There’s precedence.” He stated.

Hon. Asiedu Nketiah however dispelled the assertion that his nomination will undermine Parliament’s effective performance since he holds a party position.

“Parliament is the citadel of politics so those raising political concerns over my nomination, ask them, where else should politics be practiced if not its citadel?” He queried.

Background

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia has been appointed to serve on the Parliamentary Service Board (PSB).

He was appointed by the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban S.K. Bagbin.

Other members of the board are the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu and Mr Abraham Osei Aidoo, who is a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament and former Majority Leader.

The Parliamentary Service Board is chaired by the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Bagbin.

Also on the board is the Clerk of Parliament, Mr Cyril Nsiah.

The appointment of the six member board followed a recommendation by the Advisory Committee of Parliament to the Speaker.

Source: MyNewsGh