1 hour ago

Coach of Berekum Chelsea has stated his frustration after one of his key defence men was snubbed by the coach of the Black Stars C.K Akonnor.

C.K Akonnor took over the Black Stars job in January and named his first call up in March for an AFCON qualifier against Sudan but for the COVID-19 pandemic which scuppered the game.

The new Black Stars coach handed call ups to some local players which included the like of Asante Kotoko's Habib Mohammed who was surprisingly selected ahead of some key players who had performed well in the league.

Ahmed Adams and Zakaria Fuseini had been rock solid for Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League but they were overlooked for Kotoko's Habib Mohammed.

Coach of Berekum Chelsea, Asare Bediako was stunned when his promising defender Zakaria Fuseini who had been imperious was snubbed for Habib Mohammed.

“It pained me after Zakaria Fuseini was snubbed for a call up to the Black Stars.” he told Fox Fm.

“The central defensive pair at Berekum Chelsea (Zakaria Fuseini and Ahmed Adams) is very solid and difficult for strikers to penetrate,” he added.

Zakaria Fuseini is yet to be capped by Ghana but was part of the failed Black Meteors team that could not make it to the Olympic games.