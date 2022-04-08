2 hours ago

Ghanaian politician and business magnate Bernard Antwi Bosiako says that he was among the five persons who were shortlisted to buy English Premier League club and reigning European champions Chelsea Football Club.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as ‘Wontumi’ says he was serious about buying the English giants but was forced to pull out as the club is not profitable.

The Stamford Bridge club has been put up for sale by its Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian oligarch who has been sanctioned by the UK government has instructed US based financial company Maine Group to sell the club on his behalf with numerous bids from across the world pouring in.

It is believed the Russian oligarch is seeking at least £3 billion to sell off the club to any serious entity.

According to him, he and his group were really serious in buying the Stamford Bridge-based outfit and were willing to submit a bid around $3.1 billion for the club's acquisition.

Speaking to ZionFelix in an interview, he says that after their calculations they realized that buying Chelsea will be bad business.

"I really wanted to buy Chelsea, I was interested but there was a little challenge and there were many people who had entered the bid with over 200 shortlisted. It was pruned to five and I was a part of it," he told Zion Felix.

"However, after my lawyers and financiers met the agents involved in the trading of Chelsea, we realized the club was owing Abramovich 1.5 billion pounds and there are government sanctions on him. We have no idea when that will be dropped and so after our calculations we realize it was unprofitable."

"My official bid is in the range of three-point One Billion Dollars ($3.1B)."

Meanwhile the Ghanaian business magnate was not among the five consortium's or group of persons seeking to be buy the English club as shortlisted by the Raine Group.