2 hours ago

Embattled Daniel Nii Adjei says that he has no binding contract with the Ghana Premier League's bottom side King Faisal and was literally playing for free.

According to the veteran midfielder he did not take a penny either as a signing on fee whatsoever from the club and was just in to help the club.

The former TP Mazembe and Asante Kotoko midfielder had a heated clash with club President Alhaji Gruzah after his sides 2-1 loss to Ebusua Dwarfs.

"I don't have any contract with King Faisal. I didn't collect any signing on fee. I came to help them not to get money. I first told him (Alhaji) that I wouldn't play for the club before he said i should leave the club. Don't think I will come back to play for them."

The player then gives an account of what exactly transpired in Cape Coast during their game against Ebusua Dwarfs.

"I instructed our coach to advice some of the players to stop doing something which was not right and Alhaji Grunsah rushed to me and the dressing room and claimed I made them lose the game against Ebusua Dwarfs," he told Light FM.

"Then he started insulting me and I told him he cannot insult me because his youngest child who is 4 years cannot be insulted by him like that." he added.