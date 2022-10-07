2 hours ago

Black Stars newbie Inaki Williams has recalled that he was left heartbroken when Asamoah Gyan missed the decisive penalty against Uruguay during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Though he was not playing for Ghana then, Inaki Williams admits he was an ardent follower of the team.

In July this year, Inaki Williams decided to switch nationality to play for Ghana after turning down Ghana several times and making a single appearance for Spain.

Iñaki Williams made his Ghana debut against Brazil in the 3-0 defeat and also played against Nicaragua.

"When Asamoah Gyan missed the penalty against Uruguay I got very sad because I lived through that World Cup a lot, very involved with Ghana,” Inaki Williams told Marca.

Williams is optimistic about the chances of the Black Stars in a group that contains Portugal, Korea, and Uruguay but adds that it won't be easy.

“We have a very young team, but with a lot of quality. Most play in Europe. We can do great things in the World Cup. It is not an easy group, but there is a very powerful team. We can surprise anyone. We're not favorites and that's good for us,” Inaki Williams stressed.

Ghana will play Switzerland on 17th November in the last friendly before playing Portugal in the opening game on 24th November 2022.