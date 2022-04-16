3 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku says that he was surprised about the outcry of many Ghanaians when the Black Stars squad to face Nigeria delayed.

Opponents Nigeria announced a 32 man squad with 27 players and five on stand by list on March 4, 2022, but Ghana delayed in releasing their squad only doing so with about three days to the first leg.

Many were left dumbfounded why Ghana will keep close to their chest their squad for the crunch World Cup qualifier.

Ghana defeated fierce rivals Nigeria via the away goal rule after a two legged play offs between the two sides to book a place at the mundial.

Speaking in an interview with GTV Sports Plus on Friday evening, the GFA boss revealed that he was surprised about the outcry from many Ghanaians.

"I was surprised at the outcry. There are no timelines to release of squads. Against Nigeria, people were anxious to see who will defend our proud colours but we have to be patient. Whenever the (Black Stars) squad is ready we will release it."

The first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium ended 0-0 whiles the away game a the Moshood Abiola Stadium ended 1-1 eith Ghana qualifying via the away goal rule.