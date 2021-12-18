5 hours ago

Real Tamale United midfielder and Kotoko slayer, David Abagna Sadan says that he was left dumfounded when he was not named in the Ghana Premier League player of the month November nominees.

He says that the barest thing he deserves for the month of November was a shortlist for the player of the month award.

According to the midfielder who on Wednesday scored for Real Tamale United to rescue a point against Kotoko says that he will not let the apparent snub discourage him but it will rather spare him on to work hard.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Angel FM, the creative midfielder says that going forward the GFA must explain the criteria for shortlisting nominees for player of the month.

"I was surprised I wasn't shortlisted for the player of the month of November. I won two MVP. I scored 5 and assisted one in that month. May be they have to explain the criteria they use. I will just have to keep working hard"

The RTU midfielder bagged five goals and scored once in the month of November but was not shortlisted.

Three players have been shortlisted for the Ghana Premier League Nasco Player of the Month award for the month of November.

They are Kotoko's Isaac Oppong, Olympic's Maxwell Abbey-Qauye and Dreams FC's Abdul Fatawu Issahaku with the winners expected to be announced in the coming days.