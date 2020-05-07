4 hours ago

Ghanaian Afro-pop singer-songwriter, Noella Wiyaala has disclosed how she was treated after she campaigned for change within the Ghanaian music industry.

In a post on her social media page, the energetic songstress who is known for singing in her native language Sissala disclosed how she was tagged as selfish when she wanted a change in the music industry.

She wrote on Instagram: “When I started touring Europe and realised the good things you enjoy as a musician when you are in an industry that works I happily wanted to tell and share my experience for all good reasons but they said DON’T MIND THAT SELFISH GIRL WHO DOES NOT WANT TO COLLABORATE WITH OTHER ARTIST. THAT WHITE MAN HAS HER BRAINS ???? MESSED UP ????. Anyway thank you @reggienbollie for bringing this up again. We will get there”.

Wiyaala’s comment comes after Reggie Zippy of Reggie N Bollie fame reiterated the need for a change in the Ghanaian music business.

Zippy emphasized the industry needs to be fixed else most industry players will die poor.

He added that artistes, DJs, beat producers, bloggers, label, artiste managers and other stakeholders are risking their future and retirement if they do not work on the change that will make them grow and prosper.

See her post below;