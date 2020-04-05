3 hours ago

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender Samuel Inkoom has disclosed that he was the least paid player at the club during his time.

According to the right back, he was on a paltry monthly salary of GH¢150.00 at Kotoko but that did not perturb him as he still gave his all to the cause of the club.

Despite being an instrumental component of the Asante Kotoko juggernaut that went on to win the league title in the 2007/2008 season under coach Bashiru Hayford, his salary was nothing to write home about.

The former Kotoko defender who is a self confessed fan of the club was advising the current crop to play their hearts out for the team in an interview with Fox Fm.

“I was playing for Kotoko with passion. I cherished the team and I was a supporter before joining the team”, Inkoom told Fox FM.

“I was receiving the lowest salary at Kotoko despite my extraordinary form for the team. Frankly, I was receiving GH¢150.00 as monthly salary but I was not perturbed because I was not looking at the money but the future.

Inkoom moved on from Kotoko to play for Swiss side Fc Basel before playing for several other sides and now plays for Bulgarian side Dunav Ruse.

He was part of the victorious Black Satellites team that won gold at the 2009 African Youth and World Youth Championships.