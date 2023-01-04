4 hours ago

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has opened up about the threats that came his way at the helm of the team during his second stint.

He says that he was threatened he will lose his job if he played Kudus Mohammed and other players who were deemed too young and undeserving to play for the Black Stars.

According to him these threats came in a qualifying game against South Africa during his second stint with the Black Stars.

“Not only [Mohammed] Kudus but some other young players. There were people who felt the young players didn’t deserve the Black Stars call-up. But for me, I had watched them and I believed them. I always told my players don’t prove to me, prove to Ghanaians. If you do well that’s for your own good.

“My job was on the line because I was warned that if I lost the match I will be sacked. I didn’t mind because I knew I was doing what was good for the country,” Coach Kwesi Appiah shared in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.

He said it was not only Mohammed Kudus as the likes of Gideon Mensah and Majeed Ashimeru were deemed too young to play for the Black Stars but Ghana won the said game.

Kwesi Appiah served as a coach and an assistant coach of the Black Stars for nine years, starting from 2008 to 2014 when he was sacked he returned to take over the Black Stars Job in 2017 but was again shown the exit in 2020.