Former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah believes he did his best for his country as the trainer for the senior national team.

As he has no regrets about the job he did with the Black Stars despite the obvious challenges he always faced.

Appiah believes he left a lasting legacy which will serve as a precedent for the upcoming generation.

“I don’t see any regret within my tenure at the national team of Ghana,” he told Light FM.

“I did the best that I could which yielded results. And the most important thing is that you leave a legacy behind which will serve as a precedent for the upcoming talents.

The former Al Khartoum trainer believes he was always unlucky during his two spells as coach of the Black Stars as he was always faced with the task of finding quality players to replace departing ones.

“I was unfortunate most of the time handling the National Team.

“It was like I must search for quality players to replace the ones fading away, my first time in 2014 was a clear example to replace Essien, Stephen Appiah, Muntari, with Jordan, Atsu, and it continued during my second time.”

Kwasi Appiah had two stints with the Black Stars as head coach and is the first Ghanaian to qualify Ghana to the world cup.

He was replaced by his assistant C.K Akonnor after the GFA decided against renewing his expired contract.