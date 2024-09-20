2 hours ago

Former Ghanaian international Michael Essien has revealed that many of the serious injuries he suffered throughout his playing career occurred while representing the Black Stars.

Reflecting on his time with the national team, the 41-year-old admits that while injuries were a frustrating part of his journey, he doesn’t harbor any regrets, even though he feels luck wasn’t always on his side.

Essien, who had a remarkable career spanning two decades, started his journey with Ghana’s youth teams, including the Black Starlets and Black Satellites, before making his debut for the senior national team.

He earned his first appearance for the Black Stars in a friendly against Egypt, and his competitive debut came at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Morocco in Mali.

He quickly established himself as a key player for Ghana and was a central figure in the team that qualified for their first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2006.

Now embarking on a coaching career at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, Essien shared in an interview with JoySports that his injuries while playing for the Black Stars were particularly tough, but he views them as part of the game.

His first major injury came in a match against Libya, where he sustained a serious knee injury that would be the first of many setbacks.

"(I suffered) my first injury while I was playing for the Black Stars, against Libya. That was when I damaged my knee badly. I mean, it happens," Essien recalled. "If there are no injuries, maybe others will not get opportunities, so it is part of it."

Despite the numerous injuries, Essien remained a stalwart for the national team, earning 59 caps and playing an instrumental role in Ghana’s "golden generation."

His contributions helped propel the Black Stars to the 2006 World Cup, a historic moment for the country.

Reflecting on the difficult times caused by injuries, Essien said, "Most of my bad injuries happened when I was playing for the Black Stars but who cares, it happens.

I do not hold any grudges or anything. I was just unlucky, and injuries are part of the game, so we just have to deal with it. You know, I have no regrets. I think I had quite a decent career, and I always look into the positive side of every situation."

During his illustrious career, Essien played for some of Europe’s top clubs, including Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Olympique Lyon, winning numerous titles, including the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2012.

Despite the setbacks, Essien’s positive outlook and resilience continue to define his legacy both on and off the pitch.