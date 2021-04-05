1 hour ago

The 15-year-old girl at the centre of a brewing controversy surrounding social media sensation and entertainer Shatta Bundle has reacted to the viral video and subsequent report by an alleged relative.

The lady who introduced herself as Ayesha in another video debunked assertions that she was kidnapped and raped by Shatta Bundle following a post by an uncle known as Mahama Haruna.

Mr Mahama had earlier taken to social media with the post, “So the only achievement of the self-acclaimed rich man from Tamale called Shatta Bundle when he visited Bole on Saturday 3rd April 2021 to be part of Aseda Records signing of a musician called Lexicon at the plush Wuripe and Sons Royal Lodge (Bole Dubai) is to rape a little girl (name withheld) that is less than 16 years of age at the hotel. The video of this rape is trending... I'm just wondering why Shatta Bundle will rape a little girl and make a video of it?

"The little girl happens to be the daughter (of) my direct brother. In fact, she is a favourite daughter of the family because she was named after our late mother. I just laid my hands on the birth certificate of the little girl and it will be very interesting in court..."

But calling him out, Ayesha jumped to the defence of Shatta Bundle, noting that it was a harmless video and photograph session with the celebrity.

“Mahama Haruna you posted something like he raped me… but he wasn’t having sex with me. It was a snap. He is a celebrity, everybody wanted to take a picture with him. So, if you saw me taking a snap on the bed…

“When we were taking the snap there were people in the room.

“It was not rape, simple and short,” she intimated in the video.

Meanwhile, Shatta Bundle in the early hours of Sunday took to his Instagram page to announce his innocence over the matter.

According to him, he was never in the room alone as at the time of the video recording and that nothing sexual happened between himself and the young girl.

“I didn’t do anything, there’s plenty girls inside the room there and we are doing that snap one by one. Even the time I go, I took my girlfriend go there self,” he explained in pidgin language interlaced with some explicit words whilst bragging about his “wealth” as usual.

Source: Ghanaweb