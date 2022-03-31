2 hours ago

Legendary music producer, Edward Nana Poku Osei, better known as Hammer of The Last Two is routing for young Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif.

Hammer is proud of Blacko for delivering back-to-back hit songs and for winning the heart of music lovers.

It will be recalled that Hammer in 2021 touted the young rapper as the next big thing in the industry and wondered why he wasn't being prioritized.

He urged industry players to assist him and also give him room like any other A-list artiste.

In a viral post, he described the Second Sermon hitmakers as "the most unique artist in recent times combining hi-life and hip-hop in unfathomable ways" and wondered why "he’s being kept in the background."

He quizzed: "What’s really going on... where are the gatekeepers who’re steering this industry. Who actually determines what should be popular and what should be shelved? I can’t believe @blacksherif_ isn’t in the frontlines."

Fast forward to March 31, 2022, Hammer in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb described how 'proud' of Black Sherif following the release of yet another hit single titled 'Kawku The Traveller'.

His post read: "Proud of u soldier… my heart smiles every time u conquer a milestone. I'm so glad I wasn’t wrong about u. Keep soaring Blacko @blacksherif_."

