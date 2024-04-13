1 hour ago

Ghanaian actor Sumsum Ahoufe has declared his intention to embark on a spiritual journey, aiming to fulfil a pledge he made to become a pastor before he passes away.

The actor disclosed that he has always harboured two distinct dreams in his heart, to pursue a career in football and to serve as a pastor.

He explained that while his football ambitions may have faded away, he remains resolute in his determination to fulfil his pastoral calling.

"Of all the Kumawood actors, I am the one who can really play football, followed by Dr. Likee before Frank Nero. For me, football is my talent. I really like football. And I always say that if I don’t become a footballer, I will become a pastor,” he said in an interview on Happy FM on April 10, 2024.

He emphasized his commitment to embracing his divine purpose, highlighting the importance of spiritual fulfilment in the face of life's uncertainties.

"In this world, we are fighting over two things, heaven and hell, and everyone would find his or her way there, So, I have promised God that I will do his work. So, take note, and if you see me preaching at Circle, don’t be surprised,” he added.