The Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah says that he will build a stadium for the club if he can get a number of supporters to contribute an amount of money.

Kotoko since it was founded in 1935 have used the Kumasi Sports Stadium now christened Baba Yara Stadium as their home grounds.

Most Kotoko supporters have been reeling from the huge deductions that is made from gate proceeds each time the club uses the Baba Yara Stadium by the National Sports Authority.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi based Oyerepa FM, the Kotoko CEO says that he will build a stadium for the club in 18 months if he can get 100,000 supporters to contribute $100 each.

"I will build a stadium for Asante Kotoko within 18 months if I should get 100,000 committed supporters to contribute $100 each."

Since taking over the club as the CEO, the young football administrator has massively transformed Kumasi Asante Kotoko making the club a commercially viable entity with a lot of commercial deal and partnership secured.

The porcupine warriors currently sit at the summit of the Ghana Premier League table after 18 matches.