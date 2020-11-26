1 hour ago

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has promised to build stadiums in all the regions that do not have sports stadiums if voted into power in the 2020 election.

According to the NDC flagbearer, the move is to develop and harness of sports persons in the various regions in the country.

He says having stadiums scattered around the various regions will help the country spot talents in all disciplines easily.

The former President was speaking during a campaign tour in Gambaga in the North Eastern Region on Wednesday night.

“All the regions that don’t have sports stadiums are going to get new sports stadia. And the sports stadia will be to develop sporting talent,”

“So if you are an athlete, you are a footballer, you are volleyball player, the facilities will all be there, and we will spot the talents in the North East Region, take them to the national level and if they are good enough, we will take them to the international level.” Mr. Mahama added.