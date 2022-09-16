1 hour ago

Earlier this week, the CEO of Frimpince Music Production, Emmanuel Anane Frimpong, announced in a press release dated August 4, 2022, that he was no longer going to work with gospel artist Diana Asamoah.

Diana Asamoah and Frimprince have been working for several years, but the label and artiste have fallen out. While details of the breakdown in their professional relationship are sketchy, it would appear the manager of Frimprince blames the gospel musician for the separation.

In an interview with Angel FM’s Ike Unpredictable, Mr Frimpong said he would rather work with secular artists than gospel musicians.

“The secular artistes are good. They have a good understanding of issues,” he said.

Frimprince maintains that it is easier to deal with secular musicians whereas there is so much that comes with handling gospel musicians.

The former producer terminated Diana’s contract due to several breaches.

Diana Asamoah by the contract termination loses access to all the digital pages of the music production company, including her verified Facebook page.

Frimprince Music Productions also announced that it will no longer be part of ABBA FATHER, an annual gospel concert headlined by Diana Asamoah in Ghana.

The company also revealed that it would continue to have absolute rights over all the songs produced in their working relationship.

Source: Ghanaweb