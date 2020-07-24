2 hours ago

Former president John Dramani Mahama has pledged to continue the peace and unity in the country which the late president Evan Atta Mills started.

Speaking at the 8th anniversary and wreath laying ceremony of the late president, flagbearer of the NDC said Ghanaians are “crying” for the kind of peace, stability and justice he (Mills) stood for.

John Mahama thus reiterated his promise to continue the legacy of the late professor Evans Atta Mills.

Today marks exactly 8 years since the passing of the late former president Prof. John Evans Atta Mills.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), friends, family members and sympathisers gathered at the Asomdwe Park to mark his remembrance anniversary.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings, together with some Members of Parliament were at the ceremony to also lay their wreaths to commemorate the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

Meanwhile, former Spokesperson at the Presidency and now Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, earlier this morning held a remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony for his late boss.

Ghanaweb