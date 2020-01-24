2 hours ago

Acting General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr., has described as “hypocrisy” on the part of some political parties and political actors, claiming to have been kept in the dark about the intention of the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new voters’ register.

Speaking on Okay FM’s "Ade Akye Abia" Morning Show, Kabila as he is popularly called said that the EC first raised the issue of employing a new biometric voter management system which will automatically lead to a new voters’ register in December 2018, as captured in the Parliamentary hansard.

“If you change the system, definitely, you are going to have new voters’ register. EC hinted as far back as 2018 and then in March 2019, the issue of the new voters’ register came up again and like I said, my second article will chronicle some of these documents”.

“I will deal with certain inconsistencies and hypocrisies of political parties and political actors who are knowledgeable of the fact that the EC started talking about the compilation a long time ago, and today they claim they don’t know anything about it. I will do an article to chronicle documented materials that will show that they are not being honest or they are not being truthful,” he assured.

Talking about his first article to support the compilation of new voters’ register, Kabila said the EC's decision to compile a new register is apt as the purpose of using biometric technology to improve the election is being defeated due to the fact that the machines have become obsolete.

He averred that the decision in 2012 to not only use manual verification to identify voters at polling stations but add biometric technology, was to curb double voting practices.

“…this is making us go back to the manual verification days before people can vote and if it remains like this, then the purpose of introducing the biometric technology will be defeated and this is why EC has explained the reason for compiling a new voters’ register”, he pointed out.