2 hours ago

Former Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) Alex Mould has indicated that, he will be the right person to face Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia if he is chosen as the running mate to of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

He disclosed that, he has a lot of experience to guide President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to win the 2020 elections.

Alex Mould explained that: “my pedigree shows that I have managed organisations successfully… if you’re talking about the economy, of course, I can deliver. If you’re talking about energy, I can deliver. If you are talking about any area whether its trade, industry, I can deliver.”

Confirming his interest in the position, he clarified that “I think there is a process that goes into it. The flagbearer has to work with the Functional Executives of the party in consultation with the elders and come up with a criteria. If the call me and nominate me and I pass the criteria, I definitely will accept it.”

Members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are reportedly sweating in the selection of a candidate to partner their flag bearer, ex-President John Dramani Mahama, who is staging a comeback.

Mr. Mahama was overwhelmingly endorsed by NDC delegates more than a year ago, but seven months to the 2020 presidential election, he is yet to present the name of his running mate to the party’s Council of Elders for deliberation.