1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has vowed to ensure all persons occupying national executive positions in the New Patriotic Party lose if they seek re-election.

Speaking on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 on the Asaase Breakfast Show monitored by GhanaWeb, a furious Kennedy Agyapong cited the current leadership of the NPP for incompetence, warning that he will leave the ruling party and form his own political party if they are not removed from office in their upcoming internal elections.

“They will all lose. I said I was not going to open my mouth but I will make sure they all lose. I swear to God a new bread (will take over).. I said I was not going to talk but because of Yaw Buaben Asamoah you will see what will happen in the party,” he said.

On his threat to form his own political party, Kennedy Agyapong said, “If the current executives don’t lose, I will form a political party. All the current executives including Yaw Buaben Asamoah, if they don’t vote them out, I will form a political party and the name of the political party will be ‘abro’ (Akan word for mischief).”

The party financier who went on a tirade during the interview, singled out the National Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoah as one of his prime targets.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, Buaben Asamoah, despite failing woefully at his job has found it prudent to direct subtle jabs at him despite contributing very little to the success of the NPP.

“I’ve been very quiet but I don’t want anybody to disrespect me. What is his contribution in the party? Foolish boy like you

“You Yaw Buaben Asamoah, he insulted me somewhere in December and everything, I didn’t mind him. He sarcastically disrespects me to people and that’s why he lost because I am the man of the people. This time I decided not to go there, I said do your own thing and you’ve lost because of your arrogance. He thinks he is better than everybody, are you the only lawyer in the party?” Kennedy Agyapong questioned the former MP for Adentan Constituency.

Source: Ghanaweb