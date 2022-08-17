1 hour ago

Black Stars new boy, Inaki Williams says that Ghana has a very good squad and can compete at any level.

He says that he will give his all for the cause of the Black Stars with or without pressure.

According to the Basque-born Ghanaian, he will give back the affection that he has received through his efforts on the pitch.

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams on 6th July 2022 officially announced that his nationality switch to Ghana has been completed, and is ready to play for the Black Stars of Ghana despite turning down overtures from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the past.

"There are many good players in the Ghana national team and we have a good squad," he said.

"We will try to do our best all the time. Pressure or no pressure I will give back the affection received through effort, work, and goals if they come.

"No one will be able to reproach my effort to make them feel proud of me." he told the BBC

The striker was born in the Basque region of Spain to a Ghanaian mother and a Liberian father who sought asylum in Spain some years back.

Ghana had made attempts to convince the striker to commit his future to them but it failed as he said at the time that he prefers to play for the land of his birth Spain.

He made his debut for Spain in 2016 in a friendly match against Bosnia Herzegovina which still made him eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

But since then he had been overlooked by subsequent Spain managers but with time running out for the Bilbao striker he has now taken solace in playing for Ghana, especially at the World Cup in Qatar.

Inaki is one of two footballing brothers born to Ghanaian immigrants, the other being 19-year-old Nico Williams, who also plays for Athletic and made his professional debut this year.