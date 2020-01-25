1 hour ago

Italian Serie B side Trapani Fc have announced the capture of Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer from Salernitana.

The Ghanaian defensive midfielder was deemed surplus to requirement at Salernitana and has been moved on.

Moses Odjer who signed his contract with his new side on Thursday says he his delighted about the move and will do everything possible to help the team beat the drop.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian boasts a decent amount of experience in Serie B. The central midfielder also played for Catania back in 2015 before moving to Salernitana.

First words from Trapani's new player Moses Odjer: “I am happy to be here, I played little in the second round but now I want to give everything for this shirt to achieve safety. I saw intensity in training and I'm sure we can do well. "

Odjer's new club Trapani currently lie 19th on the 20 team Italian Serie B league table and need a lot of efforts to save themselves from relegation.