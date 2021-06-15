2 hours ago

Captain of the Portuguese national team, Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed to keep his critics silent at the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite struggling at Manchester United.

The 37-year-old forward has endured a difficult time at his club side as he has been used on the bench in most matches.

Ronaldo was left out of the Manchester United squad completely in their 1-1 draw game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspurs late in the game.

The Black Stars of Ghana will open their World Cup campaign against Ronaldo's Portugal in their opening group game on November 24.

Ronaldo admitted, "I'm not having a good season (at Manchester United)" in an interview aired on 'Radio Television de Portugal' but I will do it,” he promised.

Ronaldo added: "I want to increase my goalscoring record at the World Cup in Qatar."

The Portuguese forward has more goals at the International level than any player who has scored 117 goals but says he wants to add more to it at the Mundial.

Ronaldo has only scored one goal in nine matches in the English Premier League (EPL), this season and twice in the Europa League a poor run by his lofty standards.

As an average of 47.8 minutes played, he is not a regular for Manchester United, and he is scoring only 0.21 points per 90 minutes.

Aside Portugal, Qatar World Cup Group H also includes Uruguay and Asian side South Korea and Ghana.

“This is my fifth World Cup final. Few players have reached this level.”

In the history of the World Cup, there are only three players who have competed in the finals in five different tournaments, and they are no longer active players.

Ronaldo and Argentine captain Lionel Messi, 35, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain are expected to make their 5th World Cup appearance in next month's FIFA World in Qatar/

Portugal's best performance at the World Cup with Ronaldo was 4th in Germany 2006.

However, the star of the show at the time was Luis Figo now 50 years old.

Ronaldo promised: "I will advance to the highest level possible and raise the national team to one of the best in the world."