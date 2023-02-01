2 hours ago

New Patriotic Party Presidential hopeful Hon Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has vowed to modernize the party if given the mandate by delegates at the presidential primaries later in the year.

The former Trade and Industry Minister hinted at establishing platforms that can generate resources to pay party executives to allow them concentrate on party duties and responsibilities.

Having served as a Minister for over 10 years, in both the Kufuor and Akufo-Addo administrations, the former Trade and Industry Minister revealed that he will put in place a pension scheme for party executives who devoted their entire life to serving it.

Speaking at a radio programme in Kumasi, the trade and industry expert did not mince words in highlighting the need for funding party projects and motivating party officials and executives.

"There must be a platform and programmes for party financing. I have the record to have set up the Constituency Business Ventures in the past, that is your way to strengthening the party", the former Trade and Industry Minister said.

On party executives at the Constituency and national level, the seasoned politician suggested a salary structure for them that will enable them to concentrate on party issues.

He also suggested a pension scheme for committed and full-time party executives to motivate others.

"Full-time party executives must be on full salary to enable them to devote more attention to party work.

"There will be a pension scheme to retired party executives who devote all their time to working for the NPP", the former Trade and Industry Minister concluded.

“The focus should be on the party because it is the party that brings the government into power” Alan Kyerematen said.

He said a lot more attention should paid to concerns of footsodiers and other workers of the party who worked tireless to get the party into power and are then neglected with no benefits to show for their efforts.

This trend, he said, must stop in order to build a strong and mass party to win elections in the future.

Hon. Alan Kyerematen has carved a niche for himself as an industrial expert and is highly regarded globally as a consultant on international trade and industry matters.

The longest serving Trade and Industry Minister has already confirmed his readiness to contest as flagbearer in the upcoming NPP presidential primaries, anticipated to be fiercely contested, later in the year.