1 hour ago

Actress Lydia Forson has vowed not to step on the toes of Kennedy Agyapong ever in her lifetime taking into consideration what has happened to others including the founder and leader of the International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

Lydia Forson is one of the few celebrities known to always be under attack because of her criticism on some of government’s activities.

Regardless of the insults and attacks, the actress has never broken her resolve to ensure that the basic needs of the masses are met.

But with the kind of information Kennedy Agyapong is armed with, the actress has vowed never to step on the toes of the Assin Central Member of Parliament.

Lydia Forson in the tweetwrote: “In this my life eh- I will NEVER offend #kennedyagyapong …E get everyone e key for this country.”