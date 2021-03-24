3 hours ago

Sacked former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has reiterated his plan to support the Nana Addo led administration for their "leadership qualities".

He says he however has no plan of joining any political party, following his ousting from the NDC.

In a letter signed by General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Mr Allotey Jacobs was dismissed on grounds that he exhibited “anti-party behavior.”

“At our meeting on Wednesday 17th March, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC considered the report and recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you Mr Allotey Jacob’s pursuant to article 48(1) (b) and 8 (b) of the NDC Constitution..

“The Committee’s report which is herein attached for your attention, found you guilty of the said allegations of misconduct, anti-party conduct and recommended among other things your immediate expulsion from the party,” portions of the statement read.

But Mr Jacobs says he voluntarily resigned from the party although he hasn’t served them with an official notice.

He described the move as “funny", adding that, “I will not join any political party, but I will support Akufo-Addo and Bawumia for their leadership qualities”.