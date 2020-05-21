1 hour ago

"I will not kill myself over a new voters register," says the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is up in arms again with the Electoral Commission over the latter's decision to compile a new voters' register.

The debate which somehow died down due to the emergence of coronavirus has been resurrected. The NDC still believes compilation of a new register is a bad idea; in addition, they are alleging that the EC and the National Identification Authority are conniving to rig election 2020 in favour of the ruling government

Even though Kweku Baako thinks NDC's allegations are 'ugly noises' that can be allowed especially in a democratic dispensation, he believes compilation of a new voters' register in an era of COVID-19 will be difficult.

He further indicated that if the EC is still bent on replacing the Biometric Management system, "it's in order and I hope COVID-19 has not created serious challenges to disable the procurement process".

"As for new machines yes critically needed; voters’ register I will not kill myself over it; I wouldn’t mind going for a compromise…with COVID-19 restrictions it disables us a little bit; we are challenged; hugely challenged. If we are going to go about the same old way we will suffer," he said while contributing to a panel discussion on Wednesday's edition of Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo'.