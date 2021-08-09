1 hour ago

Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has disclosed that he prefers God to take his life than to see the largest opposition National Democratic Congress win power come 2024.

According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has within all their years in government not been able to contribute substantially to the development of the country.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, the astute lawyer and historian explained that the development of the country takes a downhill turn when ever the NDC is in power and thus cannot risk the NDC taking over the country after the sterling performance of the Akufo-Addo led government.

"I will prefer God to take my life than see the National Democratic Congress come to power again."

"A new phase of the NPP government will take over the affairs of the country even when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's term expires as President of the country, and that is breaking the eight," he added.

Cautioning the New Patriotic Party about their break the eight mantra, he noted that they need to work assiduously for it as it may not come cheap.

"But having realize the immense contribution and the development drive of the Aufo-Addo led government, I am very optimistic that Ghanaians will vote for the NPP in 2024."

Source: peacefmonline.com