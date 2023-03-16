3 hours ago

A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) New Juaben North Chairman has vowed to quit politics if Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia loses the flagbearership race.

Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang was of the view that Dr Bawumia’s defeat will only mean that politics is indeed a game of lies.

He was speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

“Mark it on the wall, I swear by the grave of my father who passed when I was 10 that I will quit politics because it will give me a clear picture that there is indeed no truth in politics,” he stated without mincing words.

About five leading members of the governing NPP including former Energy Minister; Boakye Agyarko, former Agric Minister; Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Trade Minister; Alan Kyerematen, and former General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong have all expressed interest in contesting the flagbearership slot of the party.