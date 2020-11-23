3 hours ago

Bulldog, an artiste manager with a reputation for making wild and controversial statements has dropped another one, this time threatening to take his life if a prophecy that Nana Akufo-Addo will not live to see the outcome of the 2020 elections comes to pass.



Odifuo Kwabena Tawiah, one of the many prophets in the country has predicted that the President may lose his life before the elections.

The issue was discussed on Okay FM’s Best Entertainment with Bulldog as one of the three panellists.

Bulldog who is a member of the National Democratic Congress and avowed critic of the Akufo-Addo administration dismissed the prophecy, insisting that Nana Akufo-Addo will live to see the NDC wrestle power from him.

He stated that John Dramani Mahama is going to floor Akufo-Addo in the upcoming and that the president will be alive to experience the defeat.

Bulldog who is the manager of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale said that he will take his life and join Akufo-Addo in ‘asamando’ and troll him if he dies.

He bragged that the elections is a forgone conclusion for the NDC and that nothing can be done to change it to favor the NPP.

“I’m against Akufo-Addo dying. I will be hurt if he dies. I will kill myself and join him there. He has to stay alive and lose the elections so that we all jubilate. If he dies, I will cut my head and join him there so that if we win I will laugh at him at the cemetery. He will live to see the victory of the NDC. It is clear that the NDC will win the elections,” Bulldog said on Okay FM.

Bulldog has for long criticized the Akufo-Addo government over its performance but according to his artiste, Shatta Wale, he is still hurt by the shutdown of Menzgold.

Shatta Wale said in an interview that Bulldog’s dislike for the president is personal and has nothing to do with the achievement of his government.

“Bulldog’s complaints about the government is out of hunger. He has a problem with the government on why they shut down MenzGold. He saved about 1.8 million cedis and he brought in some investors who paid like 2 point something million dollars so when the thing happened the pressure that came with it has been making him say a lot of things.”

Ghanaweb