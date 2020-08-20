44 minutes ago

Legendary former Hearts of Oak winger Bernard Don Bortey is wishing former Hearts striker Joseph Esso well wherever he chooses to play next.

Hearts of Oak announced they had parted ways with the striker and four other players not long ago.

This generated a lot of bad blood between the club’s supporters and the hierarchy who they are accused of letting go of the striker tamely without putting up a fight.

Speaking on the Esso’S Hearts departure in an interview on Kumasi based Ashh FM, he admitted he doesn’t know why the striker decided against staying with Hearts but wished him well at his next club.

“ I don't know whom Esso has problems with that he wants to leave Hearts Of Oak but I will say I wish him well at wherever he goes so that he can be an asset to the national team” he said .