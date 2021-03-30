1 hour ago

National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho says he wishes late presidents Jerry Rawlings and Atta Mills resurrected.

Mr Anyidoho said he prays and hopes the two former leaders of the NDC will come back to life on Resurrection Sunday with the Lord amid the Easter festivities.

Resurrection Sunday is a Christian festival that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day after his death after his crucifixion.

From the look of things, the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills misses his former bosses.

He wrote; How I wish these two former Leaders of the NDC will resurrect on Resurrection Sunday with our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ 🙏. Shalom

His tweet has since been faced with mixed reactions.

