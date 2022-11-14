2 hours ago

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated in no uncertain terms his abhorrence for corruption and the use of his name for corrupt activities.

In a hard-hitting Facebook post Monday morning, Dr. Bawumia referenced a Facebook post by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyao Anas, in which a Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, was alleged to have used the name of the Vice President to demand $200,000 dollars from potential investors, who were indeed undercover reporters from Anas team in Dubai.

Reacting to the claim, Dr. Bawumia stated emphatically that he is not aware of any such meeting by the Minister, warning that he won’t allow his name to be used for corrupt activities because his integrity is his “most cherished asset.”

Dr. Bawumia then described the position of Charles Adu Boahen as untenable, if he indeed said what is being alleged to have said, and called for his dismissal.

The Minister has since been dismissed.

Below is a full post by Vice President Bawumia.

My attention has been drawn to a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (as posted on his social media handle) showing the Minister of State for Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors. I would like to state that if what the minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable. He should be dismissed summarily and investigated.

I am not aware of any such meeting held by Minister Adu Boahen or a supposed “appearance fee”. My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities.

Source: Daily Mail GH