Uruguay's Luis Suarez says that he has no apology for Ghanaians following the incident which occurred at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

There was a corner for Ghana late in the game and after a series of headers, Dominic Adiyiah's header was heading into the net only for the cynical Luis Suarez to palm it away like a goalie.

A penalty was awarded and the Uruguayan striker was sent off, up stepped Asamoah Gyan who had earlier in the tourney scored a penalty against Australia but this time he could only smash the upright despite sending Fernando Muslera the wrong way.

Since then Asamoah Gyan despite being Ghana's all-time topscorer has been bearing the cross as the villain but the architect in chief of all the chaos Luis Suarez has absolved himself of any blame claiming he did not take the penalty and was duly punished for his handball with a red card.

"I don't apologise for it," he said. "I apologise if I injure a player but I took a red card for the handball.

"It wasn't my fault because I didn't miss the penalty."

His actions in 2010 sparked outrage in Ghana, partly as a result of his exuberant celebrations on the touchline as Uruguay won on penalties. Suarez's side were then beaten in the last four by the Netherlands.

The current Ghana squad have however sought to play down talk of revenge against Suarez and Uruguay, with captain Andre Ayew - the only remaining player from the 2010 squad - saying he wants to move on.

"Everyone felt bad [in 2010] but for me I just want to get to the next stage," he said. "Revenge or not, we would go with the same determination and desire to win.

"I am not looking back, I don't want to focus on the past."

The grudge match between the two sides will stir up a lot of emotions later this afternoon but a lot is at stake for the two sides.

Ghana will need a draw to qualify if Portugal avoids a defeat in their game against Korea which will be played simultaneously.

The game will kick off at 15;00GMT.