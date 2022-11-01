2 hours ago

Former Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah says that he will not be surprised if his former Juventus coach Antonio Conte returns to the club.

The Italian trainer currently coaches at English side Tottenham Hotspurs but has been linked with a return home to Italy.

Juventus have endured a difficult season having crashed out of the Champions League and also struggling domestically under Maxi Allegri.

Former Juventus player Kwadwo Asamoah told Gazzetta dello Sport : "I would not be surprised to see Conte in Turin because over the years I have learned that anything can happen in football, then Antonio is a world-class coach and at Juventus he has already made a great work in the past. A work that then continued with excellent results Allegri, another great technician ".

"I haven't seen all the Juventus matches, but in the ones I followed the feeling is that the hunger, the determination and the Juve spirit that I learned from Conte are not always maximum. There is a lack of continuity., which is one of the fundamental qualities for wearing the black and white shirt. When you play for Juventus, there are no normal games: they are all decisive and especially those to be won at any cost against the mid-low ranking teams. It is a question of mentality.

In my time, Conte and the various Buffons, Chiellini, Barzagli, Marchisio and Bonucci were decisive in transmitting certain values ​​to me, to young people and to the new. Now Bonucci is left. Leonardo plays his role, but now he's a bit lonely ... I'm sorry, and it's a shame, not seeing Juventus in the past we were all used to.

" Conte is a great coach and an exceptional motivator, both in training and in the game, it never makes you relax. He always wants to go one hundred percent and he is the first to lead by example. And then he takes great care of the details: with him you can miss a step, but not a position ".

Asamoah played at Juventus for six years having joined in 2012 from Udinese, he won six consecutive Serie A titles, 4 Coppa Italia titles and 3 Super Cup titles.

He joined Inter Milan in 2018 and left in 2021 but also had loan spells at AC Bellinzona and Torino.

Asamoah won 13 titles in Italy making a grand total of 279 appearances and becoming the African player with the most appearances in the Serie A.

He recently called time on his glittering playing career.