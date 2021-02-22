1 hour ago

Talk of one musician who has over the years received loads of admiration and respect from his fans and Ghanaians as a whole and Kofi Kinaata will be in the lead - all for the lifestyle he has chosen to live.

The songwriter, born Martin King Arthur, in a post on his Facebook page, indicated he will not stop being him for sake of stardom.

In Ghana and elsewhere across the world, celebrities, notably musicians and football icons live different lifestyles as well as go for different kinds of haircuts. For them, it helps in promoting and maintaining their brands.

The likes of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini, Kuami Eugene, Guru and several other Ghanaian male celebrities have either dreads or braids on their heads.

However, the 'Fante Rap God' thinks otherwise. To him, even fame cannot change him. He said he would be stuck to the lifestyle he has lived over the years and also maintain his haircut.

He wrote;

“Lifestyle the same

Haircut maintained

Not even fame can make me change! #TeamMooove”