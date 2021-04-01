2 hours ago

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr Haruna Iddrisu says he was still fully in charge of the minority caucus.

He said despite the suggestions that the Minority in Parliament was in a crisis, he was still fulling in charge.

This follows the resignation of the Member of Parliament (MP) from North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointments Committee of Parliament and the breaking of ranks by the Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo who disagrees with the approval of Mr Ken Ofori-Atta as Minister of Finance by the minority caucus.

At a press conference in Parliament on Wednesday, Mr Iddrisu said is caucus will sail through the "storm."

"The parliament organ [minority] led by me currently will do what is needful to work in tandem with the party to hold the Nana Akufo-Addo government accountable and to lead the party into victory into 2024.

Whatever storm it is, we will weather it. I'm fully in charge, I'm Minority Leader this morning [and] I've just engaged with the party leadership and council of elders, no further comment on someone resigning or not."

Following the Parliamentary approval of all 46 ministerial nominees by President Akufo-Addo in his second term, the Minority in Parliament has come under a public verbal attack by some members of the NDC.

The Minority has been accused of not scrutinizing the nominees enough and rejecting their nominations contrary to what they had publicly declared about the said nominees.

This has resulted in a number of reactions including the resignation of the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Mr Ablakwa in his resignation letter dated March 30, 2021 and addressed to the Speaker of Parliament said he would want to discontinue his membership of the Appointments Committee after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations.

A copy of the letter seen by Graphic Online reads: “This is to formally convey my decision to discontinue my membership of the Appointments Committee after days of careful reflection and thoughtful consideration,” he stated. In the letter, Mr Ablakwa explained that the reasons for the decision to step down had been a difficult one, stopping short to shed light on what might have informed his decision. “I shall like to state that the reasons for this is difficult and that the decision is both personal and on principle.

“Respectfully, ... my resignation is with immediate effect and therefore I shall not be available for the vetting of the nominees for deputy ministerial positions,” the letter read.