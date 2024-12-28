56 minutes ago

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary Samuel Koku Anyidoho has stated that he will rely on God to take care of him in the next four years under John Dramani Mahama.

He emphasized his commitment to preserving the legacy of the late President Atta Mills, claiming that as long as he does so, he will never go hungry.

Anyidoho also reiterated that he has no interest in accepting any appointment from Mahama's government.

In additional tweets, he shared that during his tenure as Deputy General Secretary under Mahama, he was excluded from serving on any boards but still managed to thrive without hardship.