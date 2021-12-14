1 hour ago

Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe says that the club's hierarchy will not hesitate to sack underperforming stars in a repeat of what he did at the club in 1985.

The phobians were eliminated from the CAF Confederations Cup by Algerian side JS Souara 4-2 on aggregate and had been away in Algeria only arriving in Ghana last Friday due to their labourious travel plans.

Hearts have so far played just four matches in the seven week old Ghana Premier League and even with that their form has been atrocious to say the least as they have not won a game drawing three and losing one.

The phobians presently have two outstanding matches in the league but will begin their redemption against Elmina Sharks at the Nduom Stadium in midweek.

Hearts are currently rooted to the bottom of the table with two outstanding matches and will need a win against another struggling side in Sharks on Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Sports, Dr Tamakloe disclosed that management would be forced to show some players the exit if their performance does not improve.

“I personally was not happy about what I saw and I think if we’re not careful, we will have to revisit 1985 when I was chairman of the club because the same attitude has started showing up again and I will not hesitate to take that drastic decision,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloetold Graphic Sports.

“If you are going to be a problem, then we’ll get you out. They must understand that none of them is bigger than Accra Hearts of Oak. We can get a replacement.

"I have done it before and I can do it again. If they are not careful, we’ll revisit 1985; some of them were not even born then,” he added.