1 hour ago

President Akufo-Addo has criticised Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) John Mahama after he asked him [president] to stay out of the 2024 general election.

John Mahama has said the December 7 general election is between him and the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Flagbearer and incumbent Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, hence President Akufo-Addo must refrain from actively campaigning.

But addressing religious leaders in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, President Akufo-Addo, in responding to Mahama's call, said it would be irresponsible for anyone to abstain from the election as it will be the most consequential decision to be made by Ghanaians.

"The former President says that this contest is between him and Dr. Bawumia, so I should keep out of it. I don't understand whether it means I am no longer a citizen of Ghana or what. The most consequential decision which this generation of Ghanaians are going to make is the one on December 7. That is the most consequential decision; it concerns all of us.

"In fact, in my view, it will be irresponsible for anybody to keep quiet about who their preference is. We all have to decide which way Ghana should go. I am not going to keep quiet today, and I am not going to keep quiet tomorrow. I will speak my mind on this matter." President Akufo-Addo stated.