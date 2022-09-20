3 hours ago

Lawyer for galamsey Kingpin, Aisha Huang, Captain (rtd) Nkrabea Effah-Dartey has described as unfair the continuous detention of his client.

The galamsey queen has on two occasions been denied bail by the Accra High Court after her applications were rejected.

But her lawyer believes the court decision is subjected to the idea that she is a foreign national.

The Chinese national who is currently in prison custody is on trial for four counts of engaging in illegal mining activities and illegally entering Ghana.

In an interview with, Nkrabea Effah-Dartey revealed he will seek another bail at the next appearance.

“My client is entitled to bail and since this virtual hearing denied her bail, my colleague lawyers and I are debating the next move which is most likely to repeat the application and if it is turned down, we will head to the Court of Appeal. We will press on till we get the bail.”

Captain (rtd) Nkrabea Effah-Dartey also insisted his client is married to a Ghanaian.

“Aisha Huang loves Ghana and wants to be in Ghana and continue doing business here. She has a family in Ghana. To say that she is a foreigner and is a flight risk is unfair.”

Source: citifmonline