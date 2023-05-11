2 hours ago

Nana Yaa Brefo has brought her fierce online feud with Kevin Taylor to an end.

The popular broadcaster announced this during a Facebook live while apologizing to her fans for her conduct and choice of words during the back and forth with Kevin Taylor.

Stating reasons for throwing in the towel, Nana Yaa Brefo said she has been advised by numerous high-profile personalities to cease fire.

She said her phone has since been buzzing with calls from pastors, politicians, and concerned fans from both home and abroad to stop entertaining Kevin Taylor.

Yaa Brefo added that she wasn’t content with the direction the feud is currently headed.

She emphasized that Taylor’s sudden switch of involving innocent persons including her boss and so on, are some reasons why she has chosen to be silent.

Stating further, Nana Yaa Brefo said she has decided not to descend as low as fighting people who are not sane.

“I have received calls from people who matter. My phone has been buzzing with calls from pastors, politicians, viewers, my followers on all my social media platforms, my fans from abroad, and all. They are worried. They haven’t seen me like this before and I must say, I am a very strong-willed person. This whole situation can be likened to a case where someone is bathing and a madman picks his cloth. You don’t run after such people; this world is like that. I have stopped. I have ceased fire. I have been advised.

“I thank all who have expressed love. Maybe I spoke in a way that took away the respect some of you have for me. Or maybe stepped on toes while addressing the issue. Please forgive me. It’s not worth it if someone you are fighting drags innocent people into your fight,” she established.

BACKGROUND

Kevin Taylor and Nana Yaa Brefo’s fight started when the former slammed the latter for undermining Nana Ama McBrown’s viewership during the launch of the ‘Onua Showtime’.

The two have since been engaged in a fierce fight, characterized by insults and threats online.

What sparked the fight

Earlier in a quest to defend McBrown over claims that she bought the over 10,000 views accrued on Facebook during the launch of her show, Kevin Taylor attacked Nana Yaa Brefo, a journalist who also thinks the huge viewership isn’t really a big deal.

Nana Yaa Brefo insisted that the yardstick for being a successful media personality shouldn’t be ‘lowered’ to a mere social media following or viewership.

“Them talk say Facebook number dey mean a lot, say e dey show say u dey carry the station so why u no dey give me same nos for Facebook or my fans u no dey love me like that or u dey talk say ma b) dam hahahahaha Charlie show me love u dey here plenty,” she wrote on Facebook in Pidgin English.

“Radio and TV job isn’t about Facebook, TikTok and Instagram. This has been the trend nowadays and it shouldn’t be like that. When I talk, you people keep saying that I am jealous. Why should I be jealous of someone who does entertainment and I don’t? We are not in the same lane,” she further noted during a Facebook live.

It was this comment that infuriated Kevin Taylor to the extent he launched a scathing attack at Yaa Brefo whiles describing her as a ‘hater’.

“You are hating on Nana Ama Mcbrown, why are you hating on her? Let’s be honest here, Nana Ama McBrown isn’t the best when it comes to presentation on TV. She isn’t the most intelligent lady to host a show in Ghana, No! She isn’t even a trained broadcaster, so for Nana Ama McBrown to be able to hold some number of viewership, you need to understand that she comes with something extraordinary the majority of you ladies don’t come with.

“Apart from the acting, she has been able to carry something with her that sometimes you even ask yourself what is so special about her that a lot of people follow her. It is something you people need to learn. Every individual has a unique thing about them. What do you people carry? Nana Yaa Brefo, what do you carry? Ponk? Lose stupid talk? You don’t carry anything, you are flat, you are not versatile,” He fumed.

Source: Ghanaweb