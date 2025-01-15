2 hours ago

Kwasi Nyantakyi, the former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has stated that if he were still in charge, he would not have dismissed Otto Addo as coach of the Black Stars.

Instead, Nyantakyi would have provided Addo with the necessary support to develop his skills and capacity as a Ghanaian coach.

Speaking on Asempa FM in Accra, Nyantakyi explained that while he would have considered parting ways with Addo if no technical assistance was available, he would have allowed him to continue if help was provided to enhance his abilities.

The Black Stars, under Otto Addo's leadership, failed to qualify for the 2025 African Cup of Nations, marking the first time Ghana has missed out on the tournament after struggling in recent editions.